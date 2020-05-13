“E Still Dey Body” – Davido Brags As He Turns Producer On Peruzzi’s Forthcoming Song (video)

Popular Nigerian afro-pop artiste, David Adeleke also known as Davido has decided to reclaim the title of a music producer he threw away 8 years ago.

Davido took to Twitter to reveal he handled the entire production process of Peruzzi‘s forthcoming song, Wavy.

Apart from being a singer, OBO has explored music production and beat making as a way of expanding his versatility.

Peruzi had taken to Twitter to reveal how much he had always wanted Davido to produce his song.

“E still dey body“, Davido quoted Peruzzi’s post on seeing his tweet.

Peruzzi is currently working on a new project he calls ‘GAZA’ and one of the songs on the body of work was produced by Davido.

Peruzzi shared the news with his fans on Twitter as he gave a snippet of what’s coming.

The track produced by Davido is titled ‘Wavy’ and it is track 4 on the ‘GAZA’ project which drops in September.

Listen to a snippet of the song Davido produced for Peruzzi below;

Always wanted Baddest To Produce Me A Record & He Did At The Right Time !!!!!!! “AND ON THE BEAT IS DAVIDO” #GAZA IS COMING!! 🐐 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/VhP5Z27VlB — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi) May 12, 2020