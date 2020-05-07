E-Money Rocks Police Customised Face Mask As He Steps Out In Style (Photos)

Nigerian businessman and five star boss, E-money, has been spotted rocking Nigerian police customised facemask as he steps out in style.

The billionaire business man took to his social media page to share this photo with his 6million followers.

The use of Facemask is now compulsory in Nigeria as a preventive measures against coronavirus.

Sharing the photos, he wrote: “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.AMEN AND AMEN.”

See photos below: