Drake Unveils Tracklist For “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” Features Chris Brown, Future, Young Thug

Drake shares the tracklist for his new project scheduled for release today Midnight, While fans least expect a Project from drake, The Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, executive producer, actor, and entrepreneur decided to put a smile on our face amidst this Corona period to share with us his new album.
See Tracklist Below:
1. Deep Pockets
2. When To Say When
3. Chicago Freestyle ft. Giveon
4. Not You Too ft. Chris Brown
5. Toosie Slide
6. Desires ft. Future
6. Time Flies
7. Landed
8. D4L Freestyle ft. Future & Young Thug
9. Pain 1993 ft. Playboi Carti
10. Losses
11. From Florida With Love
12. Demons ft. Fivio Foreign and Sosa Geek
13. War
My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight…also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd