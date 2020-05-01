Drake Unveils Tracklist For “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” Features Chris Brown, Future, Young Thug

Drake shares the tracklist for his new project scheduled for release today Midnight, While fans least expect a Project from drake, The Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, executive producer, actor, and entrepreneur decided to put a smile on our face amidst this Corona period to share with us his new album.

See Tracklist Below:

1. Deep Pockets

2. When To Say When

3. Chicago Freestyle ft. Giveon

4. Not You Too ft. Chris Brown

5. Toosie Slide

6. Desires ft. Future

6. Time Flies

7. Landed

8. D4L Freestyle ft. Future & Young Thug

9. Pain 1993 ft. Playboi Carti

10. Losses

11. From Florida With Love

12. Demons ft. Fivio Foreign and Sosa Geek

13. War



