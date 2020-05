Double Celebration: Actress, Wunmi Ajiboye Welcomes Second Child On Her First Son’s Birthday

Nollywood actress, Wunmi Ajiboye has welcomed her second child with her actor husband, Segun Ogungbe.

The couple welcomed their second son on their first son’s 5th birthday.

Wunmi who made the announcement on Instagram wrote; Thank You Lord . We Are Grateful

“It’s a Double Celebration For My Family And I

“My Prince Is Here

“Halleluya”