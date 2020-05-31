Don’t Be Afraid To Start From The Bottom, There’s A Lot Of People Pretending To Be At The Top – Ramsey Nouah

share on:

Veteran Nollywood actor,Ramsey Nouah has dished out some word of advise to his fans on social media.

The highly-respected entertainer advised his fans not to be afraid of starting from the bottom. He added that many people are pretending to be at the top.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Friday, 30th May

He wrote:

“Don’t be afraid to start from the bottom. There’s a lot of people pretending to be at the top”

The actors’s tweet was welcomed by his followers who took to his comment section to applaud him for his words of wisdom.

See some comments below;

Tags:Ramsey Nouah
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.