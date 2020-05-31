Don’t Be Afraid To Start From The Bottom, There’s A Lot Of People Pretending To Be At The Top – Ramsey Nouah

Veteran Nollywood actor,Ramsey Nouah has dished out some word of advise to his fans on social media.

The highly-respected entertainer advised his fans not to be afraid of starting from the bottom. He added that many people are pretending to be at the top.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Friday, 30th May

He wrote:

“Don’t be afraid to start from the bottom. There’s a lot of people pretending to be at the top”

The actors’s tweet was welcomed by his followers who took to his comment section to applaud him for his words of wisdom.

See some comments below;

Chai

So no be only for film Ramsey dey yan like wise man

If say u be gay enh😂 — peter jay godwin (@PJayabahg) May 30, 2020

People want quick and fast success, therefore finding means to get to the top ASAP.

Those means could be detrimental.

There's no crime In starting from the bottom. — I'M IMMUNED (@IMMUNED2) May 30, 2020

Some people never want to start from the bottom — Pp Diva (@PpDiva2) May 30, 2020

I love this write-up boss, thanks for this word of encouragement. — umorenjnr (@umorenjnr1) May 30, 2020