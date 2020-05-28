DJ Cuppy Alerts Future Husband Of Her Cooking Skills As She Shares Photo Of Burnt Plantains She Fried

Billionaire Femi Otedola‘s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy has shared photo of burnt plantains she fried on Twitter.

Sharing the photo via her official page on the micro blogging platform, Twitter, today May 27, 2020, the Disc Jockey alerted her future husband to get ready for burnt foods.

She wrote; “Dear Future Husband… Prepare Yourself.”





There’s a popular belief that children from wealthy families especially the females among them do not know how cook because they are not allowed into the kitchen as they already have employed chefs working for them.

This could be DJ Cuppy’s situation at the moment but not to worry as she has already informed her dear future husband early enough.