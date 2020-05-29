Dino Melaye lands debut lead role in ‘The Bean Shaped Superhero’ (Trailer)

The former senator’s character in ‘The Bean Shaped Superhero’ battles a kidney condition.

Dino Melaye is set to dazzle film lovers with what is expected to be a spellbinding performance from all indications.

The former senator is the leading man in the Terver Malu directed Zenith Health Care Access Initiative production.

According to reports, ‘The Bean Shaped Superhero’ which was written by Ade Faponle, tells the story of a man whose happy life is cut shot by a kidney condition diagnosis. It interestingly boasts of a cast of medical professionals ranging from doctors to nurses and consultants. Only the movie’s lead star, Melaye and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dianne Russet are none medical personnel.

Melaye announced the upcoming production via Instagram on May 14, 2020 with a teaser poster of the movie.

The official release date for ‘The Bean Shaped Superhero’ is yet to be announced.

Watch the official trailer:

OFFICIAL TRAILER : THE BEAN SHAPED SUPERHERO. pic.twitter.com/6UQe37mrPK — THE BEAN SHAPED SUPERHERO (@ZHCAIworldwide) May 19, 2020