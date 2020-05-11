Dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Welcomes Baby Girl With His 4th Wife

Deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has welcomed a baby girl with his 4th wife Saadatu.

Sanusi’s son, Ashraf who confirmed the birth of his step-sister on Instagram said the deposed Emir’s second wife’s plea made Sanusi name the baby girl after his first wife, who took care of Saadatu while she was pregnant.

Ashraf gave off the name of the baby girl as Halimatu Saadiyya, and further stated that the spirit of family and peace in their household makes him happy.

Baby

He Wrote;

“Whenever people asked me about my mothers, I’d say I have 3 (now 4) because all of my father’s wives are my mothers. In that spirit I want to share something that warmed my heart with you. My first mum, Yaya (Giwa) has basically taken care of the 4th especially through this trying period.

My second mum, (Goggo) Mamie, seeing this pleaded with my father to name the new baby after her (Yaya). And masha Allah the new baby is named Halimatu Saadiyya (Rafeeqah). This is the spirit of family and peace that makes me happy.

May that peace continue to reign. Here she is with her elder siblings that In Shaa Allah won’t bully her , MashaAllah. Please say allahumma barik, or MashaAllah Tabarakallah for my little sister”.