Destiny Etiko Cries Uncontrollably As Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie Visits Her After Her Father’s Death (Video)

Nollywood sexy diva, Destiny Etiko yesterday, announced the death of her father on her social media handles.

Moved by the news, veteran actor, Pete Edochie stormed her house to comfort her despite the Corona Virus restrictions.

Amid tears from the fondly called ‘drama doll’ who was sighted wearing black gown, Pete Edochie who was seen with face mask hugged her and consoled her over the loss of her dad.

It was like a daughter and father scene of full of tears.

Etiko displayed the picture of a candle light in the dark, on all her social media handles symbolizing that she has just someone dear to her heart.

