Dele Alli Beaten And Robbed At Knife-point By Thieves At His London Home

Tottenham star, Dele Alli was beaten and robbed by masked knife-wielding thieves who broke into his home during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A report by The Sun revealed that Dele was in a room with his girlfriend, his adopted brother Harry, Harry’s girlfriend, and another male friend when two men stormed his north London property at 12.30am.

The thieves reportedly punched the Spurs midfielder in the mouth ran upstairs and ransacked several of the star’s bedrooms.

A source told The Sun:

“The group have all been left extremely shaken. Dele was still awake and playing pool with the others when the raiders got into the property.

“It all kicked off downstairs and Dele was punched in the mouth by one of the two masked robbers.”

Confirming the raid, a police spokesman said:

‘Police were called at approximately 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address Barnet.

‘Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

‘One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.

‘No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.’

The raid comes just two months after four masked robbers armed with knives and machetes broke into the home of Dele’s Spurs teammate Jan Vertonghen in Hampstead, North London.