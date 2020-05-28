Davido’s ‘Fall’ certified gold in the US and Canada

As of May 27 2020, ‘Fall’ has sold the equivalent of 40,000 and 800,000 copies in Canada and the US respectively.

On May 27, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido announced that his 2017 single, ‘Fall’ has been certified gold in the US and Canada. The connotation of that is that as of May 27 2020, ‘Fall’ has sold the equivalent of 40,000 and 800,000 copies in Canada and the US respectively.

I PREDICTED THIS COUPLE DAYS AGO ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆!! FALL IS NOW CERTIFIED GOLD IN THE ‘USA !!!!! THEY LAUGHED AT ME BUT I DID IT FIRST !! pic.twitter.com/4nUeBpGOPS — Davido (@davido) May 27, 2020

Davido made this known on his Twitter account when he posted screenshots of his chat with his team including Vanessa Amadi and Asa Asika. He wrote, “I PREDICTED THIS COUPLE DAYS AGO ! !! FALL IS NOW CERTIFIED GOLD IN THE ‘USA !!!!! THEY LAUGHED AT ME BUT I DID IT FIRST !!