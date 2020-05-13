Davido to produce Peruzzi’s new single, ‘Gaza’

On May 11, 2020, Nigerian singer, Peruzzi took to his Twitter page to announce that his next single will be produced by Nigerian superstar, Davido. He then posted a snippet of this song and described the moment as a “dream.”

He wrote, “Always wanted Baddest To Produce Me A Record & He Did At The Right Time !!!!!!! “AND ON THE BEAT IS DAVIDO” #GAZA IS COMING!!”

Always wanted Baddest To Produce Me A Record & He Did At The Right Time !!!!!!! “AND ON THE BEAT IS DAVIDO” #GAZA IS COMING!! 🐐 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/VhP5Z27VlB — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi) May 12, 2020

Davido then replied the conversation by writing on his Twitter page that, “Produced my first song in 8 years last night for @Peruzzi.”

Produced my first song in 8 years last night for @Peruzzi — Davido (@davido) May 12, 2020

Rapper and DMW act, Dremo also commented on this event and alluded to the quality of the beat.

In the early 2010s, ‘On the beat is Davido’ was a thing till it wasn’t – that was Davido‘s producer tag.