Davido, Tiwa Savage And Mr Eazi cover Billboard Magazine (Photos)

Nigerian music stars, Tiwa Savage, Davido Adeleke and Mr Eazi, are on the cover of Billboard Magazine’s latest issue.

The singers were featured as three of Africa’s biggest stars on making the industry come to them. An excerpts from the issue reads;

“Among Africa’s 54 countries, Nigeria, with an estimated 206 million people, has the largest population and the largest economy. It has also emerged as a particular wellspring of talent, thanks to stars like Tiwa Savage, Davido and Mr Eazi, whose diverse paths through the industry have helped pave the way for other artists — and highlighted just how many possibilities await African talent.”

Excited Davido has taken to Instagram to share photos from the magazine, saying he dreamt of it. He wrote;

“The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.” – Africa Must Unite ! I DREAMT OF THIS SHIT!! ❤️❤️”

Mr Eazi also shared and wrote; “AFRICA NOW!!!! @billboard cover issue with my Brother & Sister”

See more photos below…