Davido Replies Funnybone For Shading Him Over Wanting To Help Cynthia Morgan

DMW boss, Davido has reacted after Nigerian comedian, Funnybone threw a shade at him for reaching out and wanting to help Cynthia Morgan.

Davido reaching out to Cynthia after she revealed all she has been going through and why she has been away from the music scene, has revealed different reactions.

Funnybone via his Instagram stories wrote;

“How come nobody asked after Cynthia Morgan all this years? Even the colleagues she had something with. Suddenly everybody is now shouting Cynthia call me call me, Las las we are all on our own o, God I dey your hand oo. Amen.”

Davido replied saying;

“Most important thing is that she has spoken and pple are ready to help and she can be able to rewrite her steps and have another chance ! THATS ALL THAT MATTERS !! …”



