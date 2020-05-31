Davido & Peruzzi Feature on Abdul’s “Unfinished Business” EP

Rising-Star Abdul shines bright on his new project tiled “Unfinished Business” which feature Davido and Peruzzi.

ABDUL clearly has “Unfinished Business” with the music industry, as he tests the waters with a solo project. One half of the Black Tribe duo, he takes the listener on a journey of happiness and love, with the opener, “Alori”, emphasizing on persevering and taking responsibility of your life, to the last track, ” Six30″, a sweet love song which features Afrobeats heavyweight Davido, and is a strong contender for fan favorite off the project.

The anthemic “Be Happy”, the lead single off the project is reminiscent of catchy marching ground music, and is definitely stadium chant-worthy. It also helps that the story of the song itself is as uplifting as it gets, without sounding boring or cliché. The infectious drums and percussion elements elevate it from a simple track about hope to a banger that lives up to its intention to make and keep you happy.

ABDUL pays homage to Afrobeats icons from different eras, with songs noticeably influenced by artists like Fela Kuti, 2Baba and Dbanj. A lot of the love-themed songs on the project can slide right into your wedding party playlist, and ABDUL does a good job of varying his vocal textures from track to track – almost switching genres – all while maintaining a strong Afrobeats core, and not affecting the general mood of the project.

With songs like “Pamela” and “Ileke” which are guaranteed to keep hips swaying, Unfinished Business is indeed a solid Afrobeats project with great production and is definitely worth a listen.

The Business is unfinished While we anticipate more of his coming fire jams and hear-warming bangers, Checkout his effort on the project "Unfinished Business"

