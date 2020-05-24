Davido gifts N1M to the boy who edited his photo with Wizkid



Davido has sent the sum of N1M on to Ayo Africa, the boy who edited the controversial photo of Wizkid and himself.

Davido on Friday, May 22 shared a photo of him and Wizkid that caught the eyes on social media. “The 2 greatest of all time! No Cap,” he captioned it.

After the attention the video received, the singer has gifted the Ayo who edited the photo the sum of N1m.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, Ayo could not hide his joy as he was flanked by his relatives who thanked the music star for the kind gesture.

Davido went on to shower praises on the young man.

“Your glory will shine because of the awesome, GRACE, and POWER of OLORUN OBA! May you continue to enjoy IFOKANBALE, In Jesus’ Name. Amen. @ayofrica,” the singer wrote.



It was AyoAfrica who first posted the edited photo of Wizkid and Davido on social media and it soon gained a lot of attention after Davido reposted it.