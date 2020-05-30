Davido buys mansion in Banana Island (Videos)



Nigeria music star, Davido has gotten for himself a new mansion located in the Banana Island axis of Lagos.

In a series of videos shared via his Instagram stories on Friday, May 29, 2020, Davido took his friends on a guided tour of his new home.

The house which is located in the exclusive highbrow area of Lagos Island has a variety of interesting features.

One outstanding feature of Davido’s new home is the private lift.



In one of the photos, Davido stated that he has always wanted a home with a private lift…we guess he put his money where his mouth is.





It is not clear how much the new crib costs, but the value of properties in the extremely exclusive area in Lagos cost billions of naira.