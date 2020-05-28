Cynthia Morgan Writes Open Letter, Apologises To Former Record Label Boss, Jude Okoye And Manager, Joy Tongo

Cynthia Morgan has written an open letter to clear the air following the back and forth that resulted from an interview she granted, claiming her career came to a halt after she signed with Northside Entertainment.

Cynthia claimed during her initial interview that the contract restricted her from using her name “Cynthia Morgan”. She also added that Jude Okoye took over her Instagram account. She said she became depressed afterward and moved to Benin.

After she made her claims, Jude Okoye reacted, denying most of the claims. He denied restricting her from using her birth name. He also disclosed the things he did for Cynthia while she was signed to his record label, including giving her money to buy land for her mother.

Also, Cynthia’s former manager, Joy Tongo, who introduced the dancehall artiste to Jude Okoye, weighed in. She slammed Cynthia and said she’s lying and seeking public sympathy. She revealed that Cynthia owes her $30,000 and owes Jude Okoye 40 Million.

Joy also shared a copy of the contract Cynthia signed in a bid to clear Jude Okoye’s name.

These revelations made Cynthia Morgan trend again on Twitter, but this time it was not in her favour. #SoCynthiaMorganLied was the hashtag used as people reacted to the new claims.

Cynthia has now reacted by writing an open letter. In it, she insisted she didn’t lie, adding that she only shared her story “as it happened from my own point of view.”

She added that Davido has reached out to her and she thanked him for it. She went further to thank Jude Okoye and Joy Tongo.

The Letter Reads;

I, Cynthia Morgan, would like to use this platform to appreciate all the love, well wishes and support from everyone showing love to me, my health and my well being.

A huge appreciation to Upfront With Sandra whose platform my story was told.

Appreciation goes out to Davido for reaching out and other brands who reached out.

A lot has happened in the past. I erred, other parties involved had their fair share of blame, but we all make mistakes. I was younger and new in the industry and in retrospect, some things could have been done differently instead of left unresolved.

However in telling my story, I have not lied but only shared my story as it happened from my own point of view.

Also i allowed the hurt & pain from past dealings take over my emotions but moving on,

I appreciate everyone clamoring for my return both online and offline. I’m also asking Cynthia Morgan fans all over the world for understanding and patience on the new journey we are about to embark on.

I won’t take this new opportunity for granted.

My heartfelt appreciation once again goes to JUDE and JOY. It is the pain speaking, not Cynthia. Thanks for giving me the platform to grow the Cynthia Morgan brand.

I have learnt the importance of opening up and sharing when one is going through challenges in life as mine is a testament of this.

Appreciation to all media houses and blogs. Thanks for your support and allow me formally introduce THE MADRINA to the world.

#signed

CYNTHIA OSAROBO