Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Reports That She Lied About Her Contract (Video)

Cynthia Morgan has broken her silence after being accused of lying against Jude Okoye to curry sympathy from people.

Recall that her former label boss Jude Okoye and her former manager, Joy Tongo had said Cynthia lied after releasing contract papers.

Speaking in another Instalive video session with former Miss Globe Nigeria Cassandra, the dancehall singer averred that she never said Jude Okoye took away her Instagram account.

Cynthia Morgan who insisted that the music executive took over her VEVO account, said she should be suing him.

She stated that if Jude Okoye is saying he took over the account because she owes him money, then he didn’t do his job well because she was a big brand while still with Northside Entertainment.

The singer further recalled how they turned down a gig because those in charge of the show only wanted to pay N3.5m while they wanted N4m.

She went on to reveal that she was not happy in the first three years of her contract, as she had more issues with Joy than with Jude.

