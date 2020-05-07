Curvy Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has shared a short clip of herself twerking to a song on TikTok.

The curvaceous actress is one of Ghana’s respected actresses who has also carved a niche for herself in the Nigerian movie industry.

Juliet has been in the news lately following her relationship with Nigerian singer and rapper Iceberg Slim, which hit the rocks.

She was also in the news for revealing the kind of men who can have access to her body.

She just released a video of herself twerking and it has caused a frenzy on social media. Watch the video below;