Cubana Chief Priest Defends Davido Against Critics, Reaffirms His GOAT Title (video)

Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana ChiefPriest has made a new post defending Davido against social media critics as he reaffirms his GOAT title.

The king of nightlife made this known in a midnight post he shared yesterday on his official Instagram page.

This is coming after music maestro, Davido took to instagram and alleged he alongside Wizkid are the greatest of all time in Nigeria’s music industry.

According to Cubana ChiefPriest, Davodo’s crown is natural and was bestowed on him by God.

He however took time to reel out reasons why he said Davido was naturally born a King.

He said Davido despite being a rich man’s child engaged a poor lady instead of looking for a fellow rich man’s daughter.

He also said Davido helped so many people rise to stardom; “Na Who Blow Come Still Blow People Na Him We Wey Be Igbo🇳🇬 People Dey Call Odogwu👑” he submitted.

Refer to his post below;

“No Be @davidoofficial Say Make Adeleke Born Am !!!! Don’t Ever Fight Destiny, You See This Crown👑 Na God Give Am To Him, Na Natural, Na Follow Come, E Dey The Body. David🇺🇸🇳🇬 As Ajebo Never Looked Out For A Rich/Blown Girlfriend Rather He Blew His Girl, David At 26 Has A 5 Year Old Daugther, David With His Said Papa Money Has Raised Talents To Super Stars Even Gate Man Sef Blow !!!! You Wey Wan Check Am If To Say Your Papa Get This Money Pride No Go Gree You Do Music For A Living, David Turned Poor Ikotun Boys To Island Big Boys, Come On !!!! There Are Levels To This Championship🎖 Thing, Na Who Blow Come Still Blow People Na Him We Wey Be Igbo🇳🇬 People Dey Call Odogwu👑”

See Video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAgNHwSAD_W/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7