Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Do 1 Important Thing Amid Coronavirus Crisis After Returning To Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to resume training at the Juventus Training Centre on Tuesday, May 19, as he completes his mandatory two-week quarantine in Italy.

The Portuguese captain has been at home in Madeira Portugal for two months after the Serie A and other European football competitions were suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

CR7 will finally be able to train again at Continassa starting on Tuesday by individual sessions, pending the technical scientific committee to give the go ahead to the new protocol on group training.

But in the meantime the Portuguese star, 32 appearances and 25 goals this season, will resume working at the Juventus Training Center under the eyes of Maurizio Sarri.

Ronaldo was subjected to a strict 14-day quarantine after returning to Italy ahead of league resumption.

The 35-year-old forward was granted permission by his club to travel back to his hometown in March after the Serie A was suspended owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Italy is gradually easing out of lockdown after eight weeks but the return of football action depends on the number of infections in the country.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said: “We will imminently learn the verdict of the scientific committee on the (Italian Football Federation) FIGC’s medical protocol.

“We are also ready to propose guidelines to the committee for training sessions involving all team sports and guidelines to open up facilities, including gyms, swimming pools and dance halls, that will allow all those who work in sport to resume their activities.”