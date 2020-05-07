COVID19: There Is Danger Ahead – FG Warns Nigerians After Lockdown Ease

The federal government has warned Nigerians, expressing displeasure over the continued disregard of the eased lockdown guidelines.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, while speaking at the daily briefing on Wednesday, said it sees danger ahead for the country.

Mustapha said:

“The overall assessment of compliance with the measures and outcomes of modelling we have developed, point in the direction of danger ahead. We therefore need personal discipline, increased awareness and enforcement.

“I want to reiterate the fact that our individual and collective safety is in our hands and I re-echo my call and appeal to Nigerians to demonstrate our duty to ourselves and loved ones by minimising the risk of getting infected by the virus.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on April 27, ordered the easing of the lockdown starting from Monday, May 4 and imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew nationwide.

