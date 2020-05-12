COVID19: Kaduna Realises N1.9 Million From Lockdown Violators In 2 Days

Kaduna State government has disclosed that it has realised the sum of N1.9 million from violators of the lockdown order in the state, within 2 days.

The state government, through the Ministry of Justice said 605 culprits were convicted between Thursday and Friday last week, for violating the lockdown order adding that, “about N1,909,600 was realized as fines from the convictions and 41 offenders were given community service.” Daily Trust reports.

A statement signed by the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Aisha Dikko, said a breakdown of the offences showed that people were convicted for offenses such as failure to wear face masks in public and violating the restriction of movement order.

Daily Trust reports that the state government had set up mobile courts on April 24 to summarily try curfew violators at specific locations such as Kakuri, Kawo, Magajin Gari, Rigasa, Sabon Tasha and Maraban Rido.

Soldiers punish violators

Others are Rigachukun, Kaduna-Kano border and Abuja-Kaduna express way.

The attorney general warned that violators may equally have their motorcycles, tricycles or motor vehicles impounded and forfeited to the government and stressed that, “violation of stay at home order and not wearing face masks attract a fine of N5,000 each.

On the other hand, not maintaining physical distancing attracts a fine of N7,000.

”Unauthorised riding of motorcycles and tricycles during the lockdown, as well as driving motor vehicles, trucks and buses, attract N5,000, N10,000, N20,000, N30,000, N20,000 respectively, ” she stated.