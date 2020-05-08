Covid-19: “Stay At Home Or Dance With Us” – Popular Dancing Pallbearers Warn (video)

Popular Ghanaian Dancing Pallbearers have won several hearts after viral video of them emerged on the internet portraying moment they embarked on an anti-coronavirus campaign urging people to stay home.

In the viral video, the pallbearers could be seen rocking an all white attire with face masks and hand gloves while standing behind their leader as he spoke.

Speaking during the campaign against Covid-19, the group appreciated medical practitioners especially doctors at the front line fighting the novel pandemic, Coronavirus.

Speaking further, he enjoined the general public to stay at home as a way of helping contain the spread of the virus or risk dancing with them.

Watch video below;