COVID-19: Nigeria Records 238 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 2,170

Nigeria has recorded 238 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,170.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced this via its Twitter handle on Friday.

It also said that 10 persons died of coronavirus-related complications in the country on Friday.

It tweeted, “On the 1st of May 2020, 238 new confirmed cases and ten deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 2,170 cases have been confirmed, 351 cases have been discharged and 68 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 238 new cases are reported from twenty-two states- Kano (92), FCT (36), Lagos (30), Gombe (16), Bauchi (10), Delta (8), Oyo (6), Zamfara (5), Sokoto (5), Ondo (4), Nasarawa (4), Kwara (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (3), Borno (3), Yobe (3), Adamawa (2), Niger (1), Imo (1), Ebonyi (1), Rivers (1), Enugu (1).”