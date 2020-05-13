COVID-19: FG To Review Lockdown Relaxation This Week

The Federal Government of Nigeria will review relaxation of the lockdown this week.

This was revealed by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, disclosed it during the daily briefing on Tuesday.

Aliyu said the task force would not hesitate to change strategy if the current directive is not working.

“You are probably aware that by the end of this week, we will be coming to the end of the second week of easing the lockdown and we will be taking further decisions based on the review of the performance of the restrictions that we have in place.

“And we will not hesitate to change our strategy if it looks like it is not working.”

Nigeria currently has 4,641 confirmed cases of coronavirus.