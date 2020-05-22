COVID-19: FG Tells Churches, Mosques And Organizations To Do This Simple Thing In Order To Reopen

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu shared latest update on behalf of the federal government asking churches, mosques and organizations in Nigeria to submit guidelines for reopening.

Ihekweazu stated this in Abuja at the press conference of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday.

The NCDC boss disclosed that the center received a draft of guidelines on Wednesday by the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association to reopen interstate transportation while curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

He added that as the government prepares to ease more phases of lockdown in coming weeks, organizations should come up with similar guidelines to expedite the process of safely reopening the economy.

Ihekweazu said, “I was happy on Wednesday to receive a new set of draft guidelines by the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association. Those are people that manage the long distance buses that travel across the country, what we call ‘luxury’ buses.

“They drafted their own guidelines for reopening safely and sent it to us for review.

“They are also seeking our advise on the measures they are recommended and how to manage their loading centres, buses and engagements with their customers at the point when we may allow them to reopen.”

He noted that though NCDC has its guidelines and advice, it is willing to engage with leaders of organizations on how to reopen the economy while curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“Every society, organisation, community, be it faith-based, cultural based, professionally based, have been advised to come up with guidelines for themselves.

“We are happy to advise and engage every organisation but this needs to be led and owned by the leaders of those organisations,” the NCDC boss added.