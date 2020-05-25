COVID-19: Buhari Told To Reopen Worship Centres, Schools Immediately

The National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq., has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to open up worship centres in the country without further delay.

Bamgbose noted that religious houses are power houses of the country, adding that continuing shutdown of such places may spell doom for Nigeria’s political leaders.

The senior lawyer, in a statement to DAILY POST on Monday, also urged the Federal Government to open schools in batches.

According to him, “It’s no doubt that the temporary closure of religious activities in Nigeria was due to the ravaging pandemic, Coronavirus.

“The virus has actually not subsided. People are actually dying everyday. The number of infected persons are rising everyday. This is no doubt a sad development.

“The lockdown is no doubt necessary to halt the spread of the highly dreaded virus that has claimed many lives in Nigeria.

“However it has become necessary for the Federal Government to declare Mosques and Churches open for normal services.

“The Federal Government should realize that religious houses are power houses of the country.

“This nation would have ceased to exist as one country except for the prayers of the Moslems and Christians. The time is ripe for the power houses to be opened for normal services.

“I believe I’ve the permission of God to make this statement. This should be done not later than 19th June, 2020, to avoid an open disaster in high quarters.

“Continuing shut down of religious houses may spell doom for our political leaders. One will, however, warn the prosperity preachers to soft pedal on this.

“In the same vein, one will urge the Federal Government to open schools in batches.

“The JSS 3, SS3 and final year students in our tertiary institutions should be allowed to resume for obvious reasons.

“They should be allowed to resume and take their exams. The indefinite closure of schools may be counterproductive.”