COVID-19: Benue Orders Churches, Mosques To Open

Benue State Government on Thursday relaxed the lockdown on the state as it ordered churches and mosques to open for activities, The PUNCH reports.

According to the resolution of the state Executive Council meeting with the State Action Committee on COVID-19 held at Government House, Makurdi, it directed that churches and mosques should open as from today (Thursday) but should hold staggered worship sessions.

The meeting also resolved that workers on grade levels 1 to 12 who were asked to stay at home are to resume work from June 1, 2020.

“The workers are advised to always wear face masks and maintain social distancing as they go to work.

“Churches and Mosques with effect from today Thursday, May 21, 2020, are to hold staggered worship sessions.

“This implies that a Church or Mosque which before now held two worship sessions should henceforth conduct four sessions in a day.

“Street trading is encouraged but strictly obeying social distancing protocol on COVID-19.

“Markets will be partially opened to enable traders access their shops,” the resolution read in part.

The state government promised to carry out fumigation of markets periodically, adding that Inter-state movement remained prohibited, except for those on essential services.

The meeting also resolved that the prevailing curfew in the State has been reviewed to between 8pm and 6am daily, until further notice.

Government urged people of the state to intensify their farming activities.

It noted that school resumption is to be reviewed in the next 14 days.