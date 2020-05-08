Comedian Craze Clown Flaunts Potbelly As He Mimics Viral Video Of Pregnant Simi (Video)

Popular comedian, Emmanuel Iwueke aka Craze clown has joined in the trending ‘Duduke’ challenge initiated by Nigerian singer, Simi.

Simi who recently announced her pregnancy to the world in the music video of her latest single titled “Duduke”, shared a TikTok video of herself dancing to her song on Instagram.

She captioned the video:

#DudukeChallenge They said “Simi can we see you dancing?” 😂Follow me on @tiktok and lemme see whether you can move your body like this with ur real bellies or fake towels…no judgement. 😉”.

Comedian Craze clown has hopped into the challenge. He shared a video of himself flaunting his potbelly while vibing to Simi’s Duduke.

