Children’s Day: MerryGo Kids Show Kids How to Wash Your Hands with New Video #StaySafeWithMerryGoKids

Happy Children’s Day to Everyone (Yes everyone, there’s a child in all of us)

MerryGo Kids, Africa’s first edutainment content community for babies, toddlers, children, parents, guardians and teachers has dropped an animated video called Handy Song (Wash Your Hands) for the toddlers, preschoolers and kids to teach them how to wash their hands as they sing along for Children’s Day.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt festivities, memorable events & commemorative celebrated dates globally, 2020’s Children’s Day will see a lot of parents continue to struggle to explain to their children why they can’t see their friends or play outside. So how do you at least teach children to wash their hands to keep germs and viruses like Corona away – Make a cartoon!

MerryGo Kids have created a 77-second animation to help children enjoy washing their hands to keep them clean and germ free while singing-along to the Handy Song which leverages off the popular nursery tune Row Your Boat

It shows two of the MerryGo Kids characters – Idara and Ufan learn the importance of washing hands from Mother Nature herself – Katumbiri while singing to the catchy nursery rhyme.

Please share with your children so that they can watch this video and sing along as they wash their hands.

Everyone please make sure to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Please stay safe and keep your hands squeaky clean during Children’s Day and onwards. We can beat the Corona Virus by staying clean and safe

Please share and repost ❤️! Happy Children’s Day once again!

Follow @merrygokids on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to see more educative and entertaining content for your loved ones during this home schooling period.

About MerryGo Kids

MerryGo Kids specialises in engaging children through animated videos of traditional nursery rhymes, educational children’s songs and short films in English and other African languages. These videos are designed to reflect the classic nursery rhymes, with a colourful modern look and feel. Our MerryGo Kids characters teach the kids all their favourite nursery rhymes, numbers, alphabets, languages, colours, shapes, and more importantly the educational foundations required to make them future leaders.