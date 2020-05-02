Chelsea Are Bigger Rivals For Tottenham Than Arsenal – Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has revealed that the club’s players regard Chelsea as bigger rivals than North London neighbours Arsenal.

Spurs and Arsenal have a notoriously long-running and acrimonious rivalry as the two major clubs in North London, but they have been challenging for different goals in recent seasons with Spurs finishing above the Gunners in each of the past three campaigns.

During that time Tottenham has had a number of ill-tempered matches against Chelsea, including the infamous ‘Battle of Stamford Bridge’ in 2016, and Alli believes that the West Londoners have now overtaken their fellow Londoners as Spurs’ biggest rivals.

“I think if you ask the fans they will give you a different answer, but as players – the way things have been going with the league and the games – the rivalry with Chelsea is bigger than the one with Arsenal, because of what they have done to us in recent years,” Alli told Copa90.

“For fans, it’s different because the North London derby is massive, but as players, I think it’s Chelsea.”

Spurs have lost their last four matches against Chelsea across all competitions, while they are unbeaten in their last three against Arsenal.