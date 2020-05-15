Charles Okpaleke to launch drive-in cinemas in Lagos and Abuja

Charles Okpaleke has confirmed plans to bring back drive-in cinemas. The film producer announced on Thursday via Instagram that his company, Play Network is already putting final touches to its latest project.

Play Network’s drive-in cinemas will be launched in both Lagos and Abuja according to Okpaleke who said: ” We are about to launch the first ever drive-in cinema in the city of Abuja and Lagos. Watch this space for a few more days” !

While the idea of drive-in cinemas is no new feat (trended in the 80s), its comeback is timely as the film industry struggles to rise above water amid the coronavirus onslaught.