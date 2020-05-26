Burna Boy’s African Giant becomes the first African album to hit 600 million streams across all platforms

Nigerian Grammy-nominee, Burna Boy seems to be living up to the his title of African Giant as his latest album has crossed another milestone.

The African Giant has surpassed 600 million streams across all platforms – making him the first African artiste to achieve such feat with his album being the first to hit such number of streaming landmark in Africa.

The streams cut across Spotify, Audiomack, Soundcloud amongst others. This is coming barely one month after the album crossed the 200 million stream milestone on Spotify as the first African to have such huge accomplishment. See below:

The body of work was released in 2019 after a drama the artiste stirred up following his Coachella call-up. He had lamented that his name was written in small fonts, whereas he was an African Giant. An act which birthed the album. The album also earned him a Grammy nomination in the same category with multiple Grammy winner, Angelique Kidjo.