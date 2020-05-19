Burna Boy gives the reason why he feels people hate him

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known by his stage name, Burna Boy has given the reason why he feels people hate him.

The 29-year-old self-acclaimed African Giant says surely, people love him, but they hate him because he tells them what they need to hear and not what they want to hear.

He wrote on Snapchat:

“They Love me but they hate me, because I tell them what they need to hear and now what they want to hear”

Sometime in January, South African rapper, AKA revealed that he never hated Burna Boy — the two entertainers had an online back and forth as they had varying opinions on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Their disagreement was one of 2019’s major celebrity rifts with AKA demanding an apology from Burna Boy as he asked the latter to prove that he is indeed the African Giant.

However, AKA came forward to say he does not hate Burna Boy.