“Burna Boy Came With The Truth In His Lyrics” – Akon Tells U.S Rapper, Fat Joe (Video)

Popular Senegalese-American musician, Akon, in a recent Instagram live chat with U.S rapper, Fat Joe, praised Burna Boy for being truthful in his lyrics.

In a video which was shared online, Fat Joe expressed his love for the award winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy. Reacting to this, Akon nodded in affirmation, saying Burna Boy came with the truth in his lyrics.

The Senegalese-American singer further explained that Burna Boy has been able to infuse late Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti’s vibe into present-day songs.

Akon also said that the Nigerian singer preaches old and meaningful messages.

