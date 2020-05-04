Burna Boy begs Wizkid to drop another album (Video)

Award winning singer, Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu were all smiles during an Instagram live session tagged NS10 vs 10.

The highlight of the session was when the Grammy-nominated singer asked his colleague, Wizkid to drop another album as good as ‘superstar.’

Burna Boy also asked the ‘Joro’ singer to check out how his mum was vibing to one of his songs that was playing in the background.

Last month, Burna Boy took to Twitter to reaffirm his love for Wizkid.

He wrote;

“Don’t get it twisted @wizkidayo is my brother Forever And I Love him to Death! Even though Recently I don’t fuck with his Twitter “FC” I’m too seasoned to let “twitter handles”pitch me against any of my brothers for entertainment.”

During his recent IG live session, he pleaded with the singer to drop another album.

Watch the video below: