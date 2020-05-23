Buhari Appoints Prof. Obioma As New NECO Registrar

Ebonyi State Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Gods will Obioma, has been named the new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Examinations Council, NECO, Vanguard reports.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved Obioma’s appointment to replace Charles Uwakwe, who, until his sack last Friday by the president, was on suspension running into two years.

A statement, Friday, by Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, said the president’s action was conveyed, “In a letter dated 15th May, 2020 with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.”

According to the statement, the letter “stated that the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from 14th May, 2020.”

“A professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation, Obioma was born on 12th December 1953 and hail from Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Registrar on Friday, 22nd May, 2020 formally took over the affairs of the Council from the former Acting Registrar, Mallam Abubakar Gana at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna.

“He was a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council.

“Prof. Obioma has held other key positions in the education sector, among which are: Director, Monitoring, Research and Statistics, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB); Director Monitoring and Evaluation Universal Basic Education Programme; Director Monitoring and Evaluation National Primary Education Commission and Head, Department of Science, Mathematics and Technology, University of Jos.

“An erudite scholar, Prof. Obioma has many scholarly publications to his credit. He is married and blessed with children.”