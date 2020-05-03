Brymo Shades 99% Of Nigerian Artistes, Says They Can’t Perform Live, Write Or Sing That Good

Former Chocolate City record label artiste and Nigerian Singer, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, has mocked big names in the Nigerian music industry.

In a short tweet which the singer posted on the micro-blogging app, Twitter, the “Ara” crooner asserted that majority of Nigerian artistes comprising over 99 percent can neither pull commendable live music performances, write great songs nor sing “that good”.

He wrote: “Your faves still can’t perform live tho..!! Can’t write…. Can’t sing that good…. 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

However, a twitter user who appeared more of a troll than a follower, asked him; “If you’re not bold enough to mention their names, then what’s your point?”

Brymo who seemed ready and in the mood to catch cruise with the troll, retweeted; “I can’t name 99% of the artistes in the country…. 🤣🤣🤣🤣”