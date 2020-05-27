FG To Release Guidelines On School Reopening

The Federal Government has said it would roll out the course of action for the reopening of schools in the country, The PUNCH reports.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, stated this during a briefing on Monday in Abuja.

While congratulating children in the country on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation urged stakeholders to begin to take steps that would aid the reopening of schools in the country.

He said, “I wish to inform Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Education will roll out measures for the self-reopening of schools.

“The Presidential Task Force wishes to use the occasion of this celebration to congratulate our children and assure them, their parents and all stakeholders alike that all hands are on deck to reopen schools at a safe time.

“We, therefore, use this medium to urge states, local governments, proprietors and all other stakeholders to begin to take steps that will facilitate an early and safe reopening.”

On another press statement made by the Lagos commissioner for education, Folashade Adefisayo, said officials of the state are having conversations with the Federal Government to arrive at a date, guided by advice from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

She also said:

“We have concluded the recruitment of 1,000 secondary school teachers. And we are currently working on the recruitment of 2,000 teachers for public primary schools. And we are looking at employing teachers every quarter because the rate of retirement of teachers is very high in Lagos.