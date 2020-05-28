Borrow Me Your Jet – Asisat Oshoala Begs Davido; Says She Is Stranded In Spain

Asisat Oshoala who plays for Spanish side FC Barcelona Femení in the Primera División as a forward, looks to be finding it difficult to return home due to the covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

This is coming as a result of the cancellation of the Spanish Primera Iberdrola earlier this month due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking to her Twitter page, she wrote, “Abeg who get private jey wey him no dey use for now. Please comman carry me from barcelona to Lagos, I want to go home.”

Asisat then went on to beg Davido to borrow her his jet, so she could come home.

“Davido biko can I CALL YOU ? Comman borrow me your jet 🌚🌚 @davido 🤣”, she tweeted.

