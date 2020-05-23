Bobrisky shows off the marriage proposal a guy sent to him.

Popular Nigerian Gender, Idris Okuneye otherwise known as Bobrisky, has taken to his social media page to show off the marriage proposal he received from a man.

Bobrisky however slammed the man for having the guts to propose to him. Bobrisky said he doesn’t do broke guys and advised him to go to the village and pick a wife.

Speaking further, the instagram sensation revealed he is not ready to suffer with any man in the name of marriage, so any guy seeking his hand in marriage should be financially up-to-par.

See Post Below;