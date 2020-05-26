Blessing Egbe accuses ‘My Flatmates’ writers of plagiarizing her 2018 series

The ace filmmaker tweeted about the uncanny similarities between her ‘She Drives Me Nuts’ series and the Kayode Peters produced ‘My Flatmates’

Nollywood filmmaker, Blessing Egbe took to Twitter to call out the makers of Africa Magic’s ‘My Flatmates’.

According to Egbe, the series’ writers recreated ideas from her 2018 series, ‘She Drives Me Nuts’. In the controversial tweet shared on May 24, 2020 Egbe took a jab at the writers of the Kayode Peters produced comedy series.

“Do the writers lack content and Have resorted to copying existing works or we just happen to write same things,” Egbe shared.

I’m seeing many of the topics we treated on She Drives Me nuts series repeated on DSTV’s my flat mates. Do the writers lack content and Have resorted to copying existing works or we just happen to write same things? Na wa o. — Blessing Effiom Egbe (@BLESSINGEGBE) May 23, 2020



Egbe’s 2018 series follows the riveting story of a newly married couple who struggle with trust and other first-time couple trials. It stars AMVCA nominee Uzor Arukwe and Lucy Ameh.