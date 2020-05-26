Big Brother Naija’s #Pepperdem Reunion to premiere in June

Big Brother Naija organizers have announced the premiere of the reunion show for the last season.

Ahead of the anticipated fifth season, fans are about to be ushered into another highly dramatic screen time headlined by the show’s 2019 housemates.

According to organizers, the reunion show will premiere June 1, 2020, on Africa Magic Family and Urban.

As is the norm, the show, headlined by Ebuka, will revisit some memorable moments from the 2019 edition that saw Mercy Eke emerge winner. The show will also feature the Pepper Dem housemates as they share their post Big Brother house experience.