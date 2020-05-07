“Be Very Careful When You Make A Woman Cry, Because God Counts Her Tears” – Actor Mofe Duncan

Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan has taken to Instagram to implore men to treat women better.

According to him, a real man never hurts a woman and when you make a woman cry, God counts her tears.

He shared the post alongside a photo of his new girlfriend who he showed off recently, almost a year after he confirmed his divorce from his ex-wife, Jessica Kakkad.

“☆ A real man never hurts a woman. Be very careful when you make a woman cry, because God counts her tears. The woman came out of a man’s rib, not from his feet to be walked on, and not from his head to be superior, but from his side to be equal. Under the arm to be protected, and next to the heart to be loved. (Read this somewhere and thought I’d share.) ☆ #NoWomanNoCry • #SeeWomenAsEquals • Why did the bible say “Husbands love your wives” and not the other way around? THINK ABOUT THAT FOR A SECOND? Men just generally need to treat women better period. ☆ #Feminist • #MadeByGod • #RaisedByAWoman ☆ #LifeOfMo 🌟 #ManLikeMofe™ 🌟”