BBNaija’s Nina Celebrates 24th Birthday With Stunning New Photos

Former Big brother Naija housemate, Chinonso Onyenobi, popularly known as Nina, is celebrating her 24th birthday today, May 31st.

The beauty entrepreneur who is currently in the U.S with her husband, released stunning new photos to mark the special day. She wrote;

“it’s my birthday today 💃💃 🎂 🍰 🍷

Dear 23 , you were very good to me , I learnt a lot and a lot happened and above all I came to the conclusion that

the world is my stage and I have played diligently so far , I hope to display a noble and fierce expression of reign in the years to come cheers to a big 24 🥂 and a new chapter of my life

#ninaivy@24 •”

Nina who had her traditional marriage in February, is currently pregnant with her first child and will put to bed anytime soon.

Nina was a finalist in the 2018 BBNaija.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA1GXphHBM0/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7