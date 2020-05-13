BBNaija’s Mike Edwards And Wife Melt Hearts With Duduke Video Challenge

Former BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards and wife, Perri Shakes Drayton have finally decided to jump on the trending Duduke video challenge and it’s adorable.

Mike took to his verified page on Instagram to share the mind blowing few seconds clip, a sneak peek into the full video which he revealed he would be sharing on the YouTube channel “Mike and Perri” he co-owns with his wife.

In the video, the screen opens on a pregnant Perri as Mike quickly emerges and slowly rocks her from behind.

Sharing the heartwarming video, MIke Edwards informed his followers that the complete video would drop sometime this week.

