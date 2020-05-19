BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Launches Own Real Estate Company, Lambo Homes (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke has officially launched her own real estate company, Lambo Homes.

The Reality Tv star took to Instagram page on Monday, May 18, 2020 to announce it.

Sharing the good news with her over one million Instagram fans, the Queen of highlights wrote;

“Hello Guys! I am Mercy Eke, The winner of Big Brother Nigeria, season 4. Thank you all for your support and love.

“One of my biggest aspirations and life goals has been to own a real estate investment in Nigeria and that is why I ended the last decade with the purchase of my own home. Investing in real estate is the best decision I have made so far and it remains one of the surest ways to secure your future, because property investment keeps appreciating in value over time.

‘I am very pleased to announce the launch of my new Company “LamboHomes” @lambo_homes which I founded in partnership with a seasoned real estate Consultant/ luxury property developer and an experienced, astute and dynamic lawyer.

“With so much hassle involved in the process of acquisition of a comfortable and secured home for you and yours and the popular uncertainty around investments in real estate, “Lambo Homes” comes not only to provide luxurious yet affordable homes but also to proffer lucrative and professional investment solutions in real estate.

“With a professional structure to take care of your housing and investments needs, your uncertainties and doubts are as good as resolved. We look forward to making you new home owners and real estate investors @lambo_homes.”

Watch video of Lambo Homes launch below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAVjbn9FjtI/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7