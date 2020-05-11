BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Bags New Endorsement Deal With A Cosmetic Company (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and winner, Mercy Eke has bagged new endorsement deal with a cosmetic company.

The 26-year-old reality star made this known via her verified page on the photo and video sharing platform, Instagram.

The Imo State native who took to her page on Monday, May 11, 2020 to share the news with her over 1 million fans, revealed she was excited about her recent partnership with Classic Makeup U.S.A.

Writing further, Mercy who recently got dragged and tagged local, also informed her fans she would be unveiling some amazing plans soon.

“Another one👊

I am proud to announce this beautiful partnership with @classicmakeupusa The Leading Makeup brand for your Super Quality and Affordable products.

It’s going to be lit from here on….can’t wait to share all the amazing plans….” She wrote.

Watch the endorsement video she shared below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CACnHyllSx4/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7